Drivers, watch out for bison in Phelps County; more than 100 escaped from a feedlot Wednesday

BERTRAND — Motorists are being warned to be on the lookout for bison today in Phelps County after more than 100 escaped from a feedlot.
According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, the bison were at a feedlot near 747 road between Bertrand and Loomis. Five bison were hit and killed by vehicles in three separate accidents.
A fourth vehicle hit a bison that already had been hit, said Lieutenant Jamie Tilson. There were no injuries in any of the accidents, and only one vehicle was totaled.
Most of the reports of roaming bison have been in rural Bertrand and Loomis, but there have been other reports of bison as far south as Atlanta.
“At this time we are trying to keep them in one location. The sheriff’s office main goal is to keep them off the highways. The owner of the buffalo is rounding up cowboys and other farmers to help out,” Tilson said. “They are getting four-wheelers and horses.”
Tilson asked motorists to be cautious on the roadways today and this evening as bison can roam long distances in a short period of time.
“This time of the year buffalo don’t round up easily,” Tilson said. “If we have a few left straggling around, apparently they cover a lot of ground in just a few hours.”
