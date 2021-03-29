Driver, victim in Saturday vehicle-pedestrian crash identified

KEARNEY - The victims and driver involved in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday in Kearney have been identified.

Veronica L. Powell, 59, and Eleanor K. Powell, 19, both of Kearney were walking east in the 900 block of East 44th Street around 10:41 a.m. when they were struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup, said a Kearney Police Department news release.

The driver involved in the crash is identified as John W. Paul, 43, also of Kearney, the news release said. Paul was lone occupant of his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Veronica Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Eleanor Powell was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where she was treated and released.

No other details of the incident have been released. The case remains under investigation by KPD and the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation team.