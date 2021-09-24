 Skip to main content
Driver identified in Wednesday's car-train crash
Driver identified in Wednesday's car-train crash

car-train

Buffalo County Sheriff Sgt. Ramey Ristine and Union Pacific Railroad employees survey the damage from the car-train crash.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

A female was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan for observation, although her injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening

KEARNEY — Sydney Conner has been identified as the driver involved in a car-train crash Wednesday west of Kearney.

Connor, 17, was traveling north on Sartoria Road, a rural county road, around 7:45 a.m. when the car she was driving collided with a Union Pacific Railroad train traveling west, said Ramey Ristine, a Buffalo County Sheriff sergeant. The collision ejected the car’s engine from its compartment.

The intersection is on U.S. Highway 30 about two miles west of Kearney.

Ristine believed the rising sun blinded Connor as she approached the crossing. Connor was alone in the car at the time of the crash and was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where she was treated and released.

The crossing doesn’t have cross arms, but is a marked intersection with stop signs.

