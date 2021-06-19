 Skip to main content
Driver hospitalized after semi rolls Thursday north of Minden
Driver hospitalized after semi rolls Thursday north of Minden

MINDEN — A semi driver was taken to the Kearney County Hospital Thursday morning after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving rolled in northern Kearney County.

The crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on 40 Road just south of G Road in rural Kearney County.

A 1999 Freightliner semi pulling a 2001 flatbed trailer was driving south when a 2008 International Paystar truck exited KCC Feeding Inc. at 654 40 Road, on the east side of the road, and into the path of the southbound semi, said Kearney County Sheriff Scott White in a news release.

The semi, driven by Steven Fries, 63, of Upland took evasive action and went into the west ditch where it rolled.

No further details were available, including the name of the other driver or if the driver was injured.

The semi driver was transported to the Kearney County Hospital for treatment. His condition was unavailable Friday.

