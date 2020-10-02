 Skip to main content
Drive-up and drive-thru flu shots available at U-Save Pharmacy

KEARNEY — U-Save Pharmacy, 3611 Second Ave., is offering drive-up and drive-thru flu shots during normal business hours Monday through Saturday.

The shots can be administered while customers remain in their cars. They can park near the pharmacy’s main entrance or roll through the drive-thru. The two options make it easier for patients with mobility issues to receive their shots.

No appointment is needed, but owner Eric Hamik recommends calling ahead at 308-455-1555 for faster service.

