KEARNEY — Dr. William Clarke, a 1989 graduate of Kearney High School, has been inducted into the Kearney Public Schools Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Clarke will be added to the foundation’s list of distinguished graduates.

Clarke has distinguished himself in the field of medicine at Johns Hopkins University by leading research in drug analysis, clinical mass spectrometry and devices for point of care testing.

He led research and studies into safeguarding immunocompromised patients from the COVID-19 virus. He has also authored multiple books and peer-reviewed papers.

The foundations’ hall of fame highlights Bearcat alumni who have remarkable achievements in their fields. Other honorees include Secretary of Commerce Pete Petersen and Al Ferguson, aka Charlie Tuna.