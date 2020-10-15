 Skip to main content
Downtown streets, lots will be closed for Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney announces that a number of streets and parking lots will be closed beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday for Cruise Nite activities, including a car show, food and music organized by Central Nebraska Auto Club.

The closures include:

- Central Avenue from Railroad to 25th streets

- 24th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A

- 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue A

- 2First Street from First Avenue to Avenue A

- Parking lot west of Cunningham’s Journal

- City Hall parking lot south of Kearney Glass

- Parking lot north of the Museum of Nebraska Art

City staff will use barricades prior to the event and designate the areas listed as having parking prohibited during the event times, to control parking in blocked areas.

This designation provides the ability to tow vehicles from the area. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday going north on Central Avenue and dispersing at 31st Street.

