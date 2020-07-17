KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is accepting applications for the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program. This program assists building owners and developers who wish to reinvest in their properties and the downtown district.
There is a possibility of multiple funded projects this year. A 50% minimum cash match is required.
The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including, but not limited to, HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.
For more information regarding the guidelines or application process, call Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel at 308-233-3222. Applications are available online at cityofkearney.org and can be found under Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page or can be picked up at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Aug. 20 to Hellriegel at ehellriegel@kearneygov.org.