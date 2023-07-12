KEARNEY — Merchants in downtown Kearney will conduct their annual summer sidewalk sales on July 20-22.

Among participating businesses are ABC Drug & Gift, The All In Boutique, Bow & Arrow Boutique, Buffalo Records, Central Mercantile, The Denim Bar, Divas at Kearney Floral, Edith Joi Boutique, Fanci That Boutique, Hello Beautiful Bridal, Home Within, Kate’s Boutique & Botanicals, Lucky Dog Pet Boutique, Olde Towne Alchemy, Rooted Plant Co., Rustic Patch, Simply Blessed Boutique, Suite Child, Tenth & Midwest Lifestyle Boutique & Wee-Cycle Consignment & Boutique.

Some locations will have their sales outside on the sidewalks, some will hold their sales indoors and some will have a combination of indoor and outdoor sales.

For more information about summer sidewalk sales, visit the Facebook page Downtown Kearney on the Bricks.