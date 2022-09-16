 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday

UNK Band Day - Holdrege
KEARNEY HUB FILE

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Closures will affect the following streets:

• Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street.

• North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue.

• Central Avenue from North Railroad Street to East 24th Street.

• East 24th Street from Central Avenue to C Avenue.

• East 23rd Street from A Avenue to C Avenue.

The purpose of the closure is to conduct the UNK Band Day Parade. The special event is being sponsored by the UNK Marching Band.

