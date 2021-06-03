 Skip to main content
Downtown Kearney streets to be closed for Shrine Bowl parade
Downtown Kearney streets to be closed for Shrine Bowl parade

  • Updated
KEARNEY — Several streets in downtown Kearney will be closed temporarily Saturday morning for the annual Shrine Bowl parade.

According to an announcement from the city of Kearney, the following streets will be closed at 6 a.m. for staging of parade participants:

- First Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street

- Central Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street

- Railroad Street from Avenue E to Fifth Avenue

- Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue from Railroad Street to 22nd Street

- Avenues C and D from Railroad Street to 22nd Street

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Railroad Street, proceed north on Central Avenue to 24th Street, west on 24th Street to First Avenue, and south on First Avenue back to Railroad Street.

