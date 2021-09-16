Downtown Kearney streets closed for asphalt milling, overlay

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Blessing Construction announce that the following streets will be closed temporarily for asphalt milling on Thursday:

- 24th Street from Central Avenue to Avenue A

- Avenue A from 24th Street to 23rd Street

- 23rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue B

On Friday, the following streets will be closed temporarily for asphalt milling:

- 23rd Street from Avenue B to Avenue E

- 22nd Street from Avenue A to Avenue B

On Monday, the following streets will be closed temporarily for asphalt milling:

- 22nd Street from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue

- 21st Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue

- Third Avenue from 21st Street to 22nd Street

After the asphalt milling is completed the street will be reopened to traffic until the asphalt overlay construction is ready to begin. The asphalt overlay construction will begin on Monday.

All vehicles will need to be removed from the street prior to any construction.

Citizens are urged to be mindful of construction activities while they are in the downtown area.