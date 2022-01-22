 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Kearney rehabilitation grant funding available
Downtown Kearney rehabilitation grant funding available

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is opening the annual Downtown Rehabilitation Grant program.

The program has been developed to assist building owners and developers who wish to reinvest in their properties in the downtown district. A 50% minimum cash match is required.

The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including — but not limited to — HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.

The full program guidelines and application can be found on the city’s website, cityofkearney.org, and can be found under Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page or can be picked up at the Development Services Department at City Hall.

For any other questions regarding the grant or application process, call Brenda Jensen, director of Development Services, at 308-233-3232.

Applications must be submitted to Jensen by 5 p.m. March 31 at bjensen@kearneygov.org in a pdf format.

