Downtown Kearney railroad crossing could get silent treatment
KEARNEY — Work is planned to begin at 7 a.m. Monday at the Central Avenue railroad crossing, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney Street Division.

The crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It is anticipated the crossing will be reopened by the end of the week.

The purpose of the closures is for reconstruction of medians and curbs for the future implementation of the quiet zone train crossing.

On June 23 the Kearney City Council discussed turning off the horns at the Central Avenue crossing. Engineers estimated the cost of that change would be $164,400 to $268,500.

The crossing at Fifth Avenue recently was converted into a quiet zone crossing. Trains approaching the Fifth Avenue Crossing no longer sound their horns, unless the engineer decides it’s necessary.

