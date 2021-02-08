 Skip to main content
Downtown Kearney parking ban set for snow removal
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division has announced that a snow emergency has been declared for downtown Kearney. Parking is prohibited midnight-6 a.m. on Wednesday for the following streets so snow can be removed. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

Central Avenue — 15th Street to 26th Street

Railroad Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

Avenue A — Railroad Street to 26th Street

First Avenue — Railroad Street to 26th Street

First Avenue — 15th Street to 17th Street

16th Street — Central Avenue to First Avenue

19th Street — First Avenue to Avenue A

21st Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

22nd Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

23rd Street Alley — West of Second Avenue to Avenue B

24th Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

Businesses in the downtown area should make plans to have their walks scooped by midnight Wednesday so the snow can be hauled in connection with the snow removal operations.

