Downtown Kearney parking ban set for snow removal Wednesday

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division has announced that a snow emergency has been declared for downtown Kearney. Parking is prohibited midnight-6 a.m. on Wednesday for the following streets so snow can be removed. Violators will be ticketed and towed.
Central Avenue — 15th Street to 26th Street
Railroad Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B
Avenue A — Railroad Street to 26th Street
First Avenue — Railroad Street to 26th Street
First Avenue — 15th Street to 17th Street
16th Street — Central Avenue to First Avenue
19th Street — First Avenue to Avenue A
21st Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B
22nd Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B
23rd Street Alley — West of Second Avenue to Avenue B
24th Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B
Businesses in the downtown area should make plans to have their walks scooped by midnight Wednesday so the snow can be hauled in connection with the snow removal operations.