Downtown Kearney merchants prep for holidays

downtown Kearney stoplight

Shoppers can kick off the holiday season Nov. 5-6 when downtown merchants have their annual holiday open house event.

 KEARNEY HUB FILE PHOTO

Supported by her family, Emily Malcom launched Simply Blessed Boutique in the spring of 2019 as an online-only store.

KEARNEY — Downtown Kearney merchants are preparing for sales, specials, goodies, giveaways and more Nov. 5-6 during the annual holiday open house event.

The city of Kearney’s Downtown Coordinator Kelsey Anderson said the open house is an opportunity to shop small and local this holiday season on The Bricks.

“Get into the holiday spirit and join us downtown to get a head start on holiday shopping during Downtown Kearney’s annual Holiday Open House event on Nov. 5th and Nov. 6th,” Anderson said.

According to a city of Kearney press release, the open house is an opportunity to see what’s new and take advantage of holiday specials at more than 20 participating downtown retailers.

Participating merchants are: ABC Drug & Gift, Atelier Hair Co., Bow & Arrow Boutique, Buffalo Records, Central Mercantile, Denim Bar/Post + Nickel, Divas Floral Shop & Boutique, Downtown Loft open house above Nest:Space, Edith Joi, Fanci That Boutique, Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear, Holistic Healing Spa, Kate’s Boutique & Botanicals, Home Within, Jonny Maitland, Lucky Dog’s Pet Boutique, Rooted Plant Co., Rustic Patch, Simply Blessed, Suite Child, Syndicate Games, Vintage & Vogue and Wee-Cycle Children’s Consignment & Boutique.

More information about the holiday open house and other events is on Facebook: Downtown Kearney on the Bricks.

