Downtown Kearney merchants kicking off holiday season Sunday

KEARNEY — Shelves are crammed with holiday pottery at Paint Paradise, 2114 Central Ave., one of the 18 businesses ready to kick off the Christmas shopping season on Sunday during the annual Holiday Open House on the Bricks in downtown Kearney.
Downtown merchants are opening noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers will receive free goodies and have the opportunity to register for drawings and shop for steep discounts on merchandise.
“It’s our kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Every single place is running some kid of special,” said Bridgette Lavene, downtown coordinator. “It’s traditionally been the first event in the series of downtown holiday events.”
Ashley Wright, owner of Paint Paradise, said the Holiday Open House is among her favorite promotions because it’s an opportunity to get reacquainted with customers and show them what’s new. The business feeds people’s creative side by allowing them to purchase and paint pottery.
The pandemic caused what Wright describes as a “pottery apocalypse” — in a good way — as people searched for constructive activities to fill their time at home during the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Before the pandemic, Paint Paradise was selling about 500 pieces per month of do-it-yourself pottery. Volume has leaped to almost four times that amount. Wright now aims to capitalize on the momentum.
Support Local Journalism
Recently, she purchased 4,000 pottery molds from Clay Corner in Grand Island. With the molds, Wright will launch a new phase of her business casting pottery on-site, rather than purchasing the pieces from suppliers.
The molds were just moved to Kearney. They are spread around the basement on shelves and on the floor as Wright organizes the new enterprise.
She said her Holiday Open House drawing will give the winner free pottery monthly for a year, but the most sought-after prize is the kid helper for a day drawing.
“Every kid wants to work here,” Wright said.
The winner — must be at least kindergarten age — will greet customers, wipe down tables, wash paint brushes and perform other chores. During breaks, the winner gets to paint pottery. At the end of the day, the winner gets to select any piece of pottery to paint.
Lavene said the weather forecast for Sunday is very un-Christmaslike, but the warm afternoon temperatures will be good for shopping. Later in the season, it will feel a lot more like Christmas during the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Walk.
The event is an opportunity for shoppers to feed their nostalgia by joining other families shuffling from business to business, bumping into friends and enjoying holiday treats.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.