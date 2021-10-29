Downtown Kearney improvement grants total more than $175K

KEARNEY — Energy-efficiency, exterior lighting, roofing repairs and exterior façade improvements are among the ways businesses will use $175,460 in grants, announced Thursday by the Downtown Improvement Board, Community Redevelopment Authority and the city of Kearney.

“Our downtown is part of our community. It’s integral to make sure that the structures are well-maintained. We want to protect them for the future,” said Brenda Jensen, director of development for the city of Kearney.

She said 14 businesses applied for grants and each of the 14 applicants was awarded money. Under the program, the maximum that can be awarded is $20,000 per applicant. Jensen said recipients must match the amount they receive, but some of the recipients will do more than match their grant amounts because they plan to invest additional money into their buildings.

In all, Jensen said, investments totaling more than $1 million are planned for some of the properties that received grants.

The 2021 pool of money for rehabilitation grants was larger because of the infusion of CARES Act stimulus funds, Jensen said.