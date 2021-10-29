 Skip to main content
Downtown Kearney improvement grants total more than $175K
The Denim Bar

The Denim Bar at 2220 Central Ave. soon will become The Post & Nickel. The downtown Kearney building was awarded a $10,350 downtown rehabilitation grant for new windows, new signage and exterior façade improvements. A total of 14 businesses received $175,460 in grants from Kearney’s Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Energy-efficiency, exterior lighting, roofing repairs and exterior façade improvements are among the ways businesses will use $175,460 in grants, announced Thursday by the Downtown Improvement Board, Community Redevelopment Authority and the city of Kearney.

“Our downtown is part of our community. It’s integral to make sure that the structures are well-maintained. We want to protect them for the future,” said Brenda Jensen, director of development for the city of Kearney.

She said 14 businesses applied for grants and each of the 14 applicants was awarded money. Under the program, the maximum that can be awarded is $20,000 per applicant. Jensen said recipients must match the amount they receive, but some of the recipients will do more than match their grant amounts because they plan to invest additional money into their buildings.

In all, Jensen said, investments totaling more than $1 million are planned for some of the properties that received grants.

The 2021 pool of money for rehabilitation grants was larger because of the infusion of CARES Act stimulus funds, Jensen said.

The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for Kearney’s downtown buildings. Property owners were able to request funds to address various improvements, including, but not limited to HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy-efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.

Projects receiving 2021 funds include:

— $20,000 to the The Wedding Sisters at 16 W. 21st St., to add a fire suppression system to their commercial space.

— $20,000 to BSY Investments at 2220 Central Ave. for window restoration and HVAC improvements.

— $20,000 to the Suite Child for energy-efficiency updates including new windows and entry doors, storefront facades and exterior finishes.

— $20,000 to The Denim Bar, LLC at 2216 Central Ave. for roofing repairs and HVAC improvements.

— $20,000 to Olive & Sage, LLC at 2218 Central Ave. for roofing repairs and HVAC improvements.

— $18,952 to The Cup at 10-12 E. 21st St. for roofing repairs.

— $14,659 to Holistic Healing Spa at 2119 Central Ave. for new windows, doors and new awning.

— $12,500 to Nelson’s Furniture at 2109 Central Ave. for new awning.

— $10,350 to Post & Nickel LLC at 2220 Central Ave. for new windows, new signage and exterior façade improvements.

— $6,561 to Hoover’s Jewelers at 2106 Central Ave. for roof repairs.

— $5,250 to NEST Space LLC at 2224 Central Ave. for new awning and outdoor seating area.

— $3,363 to Hair Hustle Studio at 2410 Central Ave. for lighting and electrical upgrades.

— $2,625 to K-Town Cakery at 2206 Central Ave. for window and door replacements.

— $1,200 to Encore Performing Arts at 2014 Central Ave., Suite B, to complete exterior lighting, signage and exterior painting.

Information about the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is available from City Development Services Director Brenda Jensen at 308-233-3232.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

