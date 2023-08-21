KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department, in conjunction with Allo Communications, announces that the downtown alley west of A Avenue, between 24th Street and North Railroad Street will be closed beginning on Monday morning.

The alley will be closed to all traffic for telecommunication work, and will be reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. Sept. 11, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.