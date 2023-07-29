KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department, in conjunction with Allo Communications, has announced that the downtown alley west of First Avenue, between 22nd and North Railroad Street, will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

The alley will be closed to all traffic for telecommunication work, and will be reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. Aug. 14, weather and construction permitting.

Access to the parking lot west of the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. is anticipated to remain throughout the closure of the alley.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.