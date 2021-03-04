Double-wide will serve as site for Kearney's East Lawn food pantry

KEARNEY — A truck carrying a modular classroom lumbered along the highway between Hastings and Kearney Tuesday morning, bound for East Lawn Mobile Home Estates at 2800 Grand Ave.
It pulled into East Lawn at 12:15 p.m. and backed into Site 362, replacing the trailer that housed East Lawn’s first food pantry.
Sometime this spring, when COVID-19 is no longer a threat, the double-wide will become East Lawn’s new food pantry. At 24-by-60 feet, it is twice as big as the old one.
“After nine years, our ministry has grown so much that we needed more space to help more people,” said Anne Reinhiller, the multimedia coordinator at First United Methodist Church, which runs the pantry. “Having a double-wide allows more food to be given out.”
Pete Ludowese, co-coordinator of the food pantry, echoed those words.
“It’s going to improve our situation, We’ll have more storage space. We won’t have to haul food from different locations,” he said.
It will provide free food, paper goods and more items twice a week to families in East Lawn and beyond. No questions are ever asked of those who come. People can come from anywhere and take as much as they need.
For some time, the church knew that the old pantry needed to be replaced. “It was too small and in need of some major repairs,” said the Rev. Melody Adams, associate minister at the church.
Formerly owned by the Hastings Public Schools, the mobile classroom was purchased by the church at a school district auction of surplus items in January.
“A friend of mine told me about it just four days before the auction,” Ludowese said. “We needed additional space. I looked at it on a Saturday night. The church consulted its council and trustees and we put a bid on it. We got it for a very reasonable price.”
He declined to give the price, but he said funds came from the church’s annual community Christmas dinner and beyond. The Kearney Area Community Foundation donated $3,000 for a handicap ramp and a loading dock. The Pay It Forward Fund, launched with donations that came during the COVID pandemic in 2020, helped as well.
“The old food pantry trailer was too small and in need of some major repairs,” Adams said.
Reinhiller said heavy snow in February delayed the project, but this week’s sunshine and spring temperatures provided the perfect weather to bring it from Hastings and set it into place.
Between now and early April, an estimated 30 volunteers will install handicap ramps, tear up old carpet and put down vinyl flooring. Due to COVID-19, the pantry will not open until Two Rivers Public Health Department gives its approval, but that will give volunteers plenty of time to get it ready.
The pantry has been closed to the public since last spring due to COVID, so church volunteers have distributed boxes of food outside at East Lawn 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The church also has a portable food bank at Countryside Mobile Home Park in Kearney.
The food pantry had its beginnings in 2011 when Wayne Olson, now deceased, a First United Methodist member, began collecting expired, but still safely edible, food from grocery stores and giving it away at the church. Eventually, the church’s mission outreach program developed the concept into a food pantry for East Lawn.
The pantry offers fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and rolls, canned goods, fresh meat, baked goods and toilet paper, plus clothing and children’s toys.
More than 50 volunteers from the church and the community pick up the food from area supermarkets and take it to East Lawn, fill the pantry shelves, distribute food twice a week and help clean up.
“When it first started, people at East Lawn couldn’t believe we created a food pantry there, but food knows no religion,” said Ludowese, a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, got involved when Olson asked for his assistance. Now, he and Del Hemsath are program co-coordinators. The pantry is entirely funded and managed by the church.
In 2019, the pantry served between 90 and 100 families per day and about 700 people each month. In 2018, it fed 840 families and 2,530 individuals. Ludowese has no numbers from 2020, but he said the pantry’s use was up because of the pandemic.