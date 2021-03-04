Double-wide will serve as site for Kearney's East Lawn food pantry

KEARNEY — A truck carrying a modular classroom lumbered along the highway between Hastings and Kearney Tuesday morning, bound for East Lawn Mobile Home Estates at 2800 Grand Ave.

It pulled into East Lawn at 12:15 p.m. and backed into Site 362, replacing the trailer that housed East Lawn’s first food pantry.

Sometime this spring, when COVID-19 is no longer a threat, the double-wide will become East Lawn’s new food pantry. At 24-by-60 feet, it is twice as big as the old one.

“After nine years, our ministry has grown so much that we needed more space to help more people,” said Anne Reinhiller, the multimedia coordinator at First United Methodist Church, which runs the pantry. “Having a double-wide allows more food to be given out.”

Pete Ludowese, co-coordinator of the food pantry, echoed those words.

“It’s going to improve our situation, We’ll have more storage space. We won’t have to haul food from different locations,” he said.

It will provide free food, paper goods and more items twice a week to families in East Lawn and beyond. No questions are ever asked of those who come. People can come from anywhere and take as much as they need.