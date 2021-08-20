Double Up Food Bucks now accepted at Kearney Area Farmers Market

KEARNEY — The Double Up Food Bucks program is being offered at the Kearney Area Farmers Market.

Double Up Food Bucks is a fruit and vegetable incentive program that allows SNAP recipients in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to get up to $20 in vouchers to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs at the market.

SNAP recipients are automatically enrolled into the DUFB program, according to an announcement by the Buffalo County Community Partners.

The farmers market has an information station where SNAP benefits can be exchanged into “tokens” to purchase produce at the market.

The Be Well Collaborative, University of Nebraska Extension, and the Kearney Area Farmers Market have been partnering the past years to increase access to local fresh fruits and vegetables.

“In 2017, the Be Well Collaborative identified access to fresh fruit and vegetable at local food pantries and farmers markets to be a key priority area for our work,” said Bryce Abbey, employee health and wellness director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Be Well Collaborative member.

Nebraska Double Up Food Bucks is a public-private partnership that encourages SNAP recipients to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers and retailers. The Double Up Food Bucks program began in Nebraska at two farmers markets, one mobile market and one grocery store in 2017 and has benefited more than 700 low-income families since then.