Dormans receive Kearney Sertoma honor for yard

KEARNEY — Jim and Doris Dorman enjoy retreating to the relaxed setting of their backyard.

The shade, tall fence and patio awning, along with plantings of assorted perennials, annuals and trees, create a feeling of privacy and a restful atmosphere for entertaining guests or just spending time together.

Jim gets a lot of relaxation as well as a feeling of accomplishment from tending to the backyard and side yard. Doris isn’t as hands-on as her husband, but she supports her horticulturist husband by bringing home new plants and trappings to try. Thanks to Doris, there are a variety of small windmills spinning in the breeze on the east, west and south sides of the Dorman place. It sits in the 400 block of 29th Street across from Harmon Park in central Kearney.

“Doris likes to buy plants, and then it’s my responsibility to take care of them the rest of the year,” Jim said.

Each of the homes along that shady stretch of West 29th Street are well cared for, but there’s something about the Dorman house that caught the eye of the judges of the Kearney Sertoma Club’s Yard of the Month. The judges named Jim and Doris the August Yard of the Month recipients.

“I’ve been playing with it more since I retired,” said Jim, whose career involved drilling water wells in spring, summer, fall and winter.

It was difficult work, especially in the cold season, he said, but then there were the hot, muggy days of summer.

Today, because he has a little more time he can devote, gardening has become an enjoyable pastime, Jim said. The Dorman property is alive with a variety of ornaments, many of which twist in the wind. Others, such as the colorful plastic birds, help to liven up the place — even though the flowers that Jim plants already do well at keeping the place colorful.

“The east side of the yard, when the flowers are blooming, there are a ton of flowers,” he said.

Two areas in the backyard stand out. One is planted with hostas, and the other is planted with hydrangeas.

Jim has three large water barrels. He uses the rainwater they collect to water his various plants.

Like many garden enthusiasts and lawn lovers, Jim worked hard during this year’s warmer months attempting to coax his grass back to life. The year before, he sodded the backyard, which previously had been occupied by dogs. The sod fixed the dog damage, but winter kill, coupled with drought conditions in the summer, made for a punishing grass-growing season.

“The grass is looking a lot better, but it could use some help from Mother Nature,” Jim said.