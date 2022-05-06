 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Donuts with Grownups brings fun morning to Kearney's Park Elementary

  • 0

KEARNEY - Park Elementary students indulged in donuts and one-on-one time with a grown-up Friday morning at Park Elementary School in Kearney.

With the school year winding down, students were able to invite a trusted adult to the breakfast hosted by Park Elementary PTO. Kearney Police Department officers, along with therapy dog, Luna, were on hand to interact with students and attendants.

Students in first, third and fifth grades attended the event Friday. Donuts with Grownups was also hosted April 29 for students in kindergarten, second and fourth grades.

“See all the smiling faces?” said Bryan Waugh, KPD chief. “That’s why we do this.” These events are held throughout the Kearney Public School district during the school year.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO puts global COVID-19 death toll at nearly 15 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News