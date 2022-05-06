Donuts with Grownups brings fun morning to Kearney's Park Elementary

KEARNEY - Park Elementary students indulged in donuts and one-on-one time with a grown-up Friday morning at Park Elementary School in Kearney.

With the school year winding down, students were able to invite a trusted adult to the breakfast hosted by Park Elementary PTO. Kearney Police Department officers, along with therapy dog, Luna, were on hand to interact with students and attendants.

Students in first, third and fifth grades attended the event Friday. Donuts with Grownups was also hosted April 29 for students in kindergarten, second and fourth grades.

“See all the smiling faces?” said Bryan Waugh, KPD chief. “That’s why we do this.” These events are held throughout the Kearney Public School district during the school year.