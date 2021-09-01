Don't worry Husker fans, there's still UNK

Now back to Nebraska. What I like about Nebraska’s season is it’s schedule-friendly. If you compare the Lopers’ football schedule to the Cornhuskers, local fans don’t have to pick and choose which game to attend.

UNK football starts this Thursday as the Lopers host Missouri Southern at 7 p.m. The same week the Cornhuskers play Fordham at home on Saturday and are likely to release their frustration after starting the year 0-1.

The first Saturday home game for the Lopers is on Sept. 18 against Washburn at 1 p.m. The same day, Nebraska travels down south to face second-ranked Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on FOX Network. On paper, Oklahoma is a heavy favorite and could crush Nebraska by halftime. That’ll be the perfect time to head over to Cope Stadium to see the Lopers do the same to Washburn.

The only time UNK and Nebraska fans might have a conflict is Oct. 9. Both teams will be at home. For the Lopers, it’s homecoming week, and kickoff is set for 2 p.m. that Saturday. For Nebraska, Michigan is in town, and kickoff is still to be announced.

When that day comes, we will know where both teams stand. Other than that, when Huskers are on the road, the Lopers are at home, and vice versa, so the Kearney community doesn’t have a reason to miss a Loper home game.