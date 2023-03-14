KEARNEY – Donna Ehrenberg has been selected as Kearney/Buffalo County CASA Volunteer of the Month for her advocacy of abused and neglected children.

In her five years as a volunteer, Ehrenberg has advocated for 24 children in eight families. She has devoted 946 hours and driven 11,180 miles to see children and attend meetings.

Ehrenberg became a CASA volunteer to continue the legacy of a deceased friend.

“Listening is essential,” she said. “If you are looking for a challenge and if you love children, CASA might be for you. It’s not always easy, but it is always worth it.”

Training for new CASA volunteers begins in April. For information, call 308-865-5675 or email jrichards.case@mnca.net.