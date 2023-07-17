LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue has received donations of $10,000 from the Lexington Ministerial Association and $6,000 from the Trinity Foundation.

The funds will benefit the Crossroads’ Lexington Capital Campaign.

Crossroads has signed a $2.3 million purchase agreement for the former Plum Creek Care Center facility at 1505 N. Adams St. and is actively campaigning to raise the needed funding.

The facility is expected to open next spring. It will include emergency shelter beds and transitional living apartments for individuals coming out of Crossroads’ 4-Phase Recovery program or those referred by another agency.

The second phase of the campaign will finance renovations to the older portion of the building.

Adding a Crossroads Mission Avenue shelter in Lexington will bring critical relief and emergency shelter services to areas west of Kearney, according to Daniel Buller, its executive director.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average per capita income from 2017–2021 in Lexington is $21,229, which is below the Nebraska statewide average of $35,189.

Since last summer, Crossroads has had a monthly mobile food pantry in Lexington in partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland and has served 4,638 households representing 16,638 individuals.

In January, Crossroads opened a Mission Avenue Thrift store at 907 W. Eighth St. in Lexington. Sales directly support the homeless ministry.

Crossroads Mission Avenue has been serving the homeless in Central Nebraska for 40 years, with locations in Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings.

In 2022, Crossroads served 1,103 men, women and families and provided almost 65,000 nights of stay.

For more information, visit crossroadsmission.com or call 308-236-5688.