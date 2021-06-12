Donated funds, sweat equity bring Kearney Cemetery gates back to life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dobesh got busy, too. “I have three guys who worked with me. We took the gates down and hauled ‘em back to Grand Island. One was cracked and had to be fixed,” he said.

He used two Grand Island businesses, A&D Welding, and Borer Repair, and had them sandblasted and powder-coated. “Powder-coating is a little nicer paint job. Both those businesses had worked for me before. I knew the quality of their work was very good,” he said. “Everyone’s a little busy, but they got on it. Then I loaded the gates back into the lowboy and took ‘em back to Kearney.

He told Baye he was reluctant to hang the gates because “I don’t want to scratch them or have something happen to them.”

But Dobesh wasn’t finished. When he took the gates back, he saw that the city was taking the old bricks off the pillars because the bricks needed to be replaced. “I told Steve and Lynnda, ‘if you let me, I will bring a big excavator, dig the pillars out and haul them away. I’ll donate that as well,’” he said.

Baye said, “It saved us hours of labor, with him bringing his large equipment over to do this for us.”