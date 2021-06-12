 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donated funds, sweat equity bring Kearney Cemetery gates back to life
0 Comments
featured top story

Donated funds, sweat equity bring Kearney Cemetery gates back to life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kearney Cemetery gates

Steve Baye, Kearney Cemetery Supervisor

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

The project began in 2019, shortly after Pam Artman, DAR treasurer, drove through the cemetery and realized the gates needed “a little sprucing up.” In the 93 years since the DAR had dedicated them on May 30, 1926, they had begun to rust. A brick pillar was slightly tipped. The western gate was bent.

KEARNEY — Greg Dobesh didn’t donate money to help restore the Memorial Gates at the entrance to Kearney Cemetery.

Instead, he volunteered his time, sweat and muscle.

Thanks to his efforts and those of many others, the Fort Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the 95-year-old gates at a ceremony 4 p.m. Monday, which also happens to be Flag Day.

Kearney Cemetery gates

This plaque was placed on a brick pillar in May 1926 whe the Fort Kearney Chapter of the DAR installed and dedicated the gates.

“I feel so blessed that the DAR Ladies, Steve (Baye, cemetery supervisor) and the City of Kearney allowed me to do this, as well as for the veterans and all the people who are buried at the cemetery,” he said.

“This little work was my donation to the DAR and the City of Kearney. I knew in my heart I was supposed to do this,” he added.

‘Sprucing up’

The project began in 2019, shortly after Pam Artman, DAR treasurer, drove through the cemetery and realized the gates needed “a little sprucing up.” In the 93 years since the DAR had dedicated them on May 30, 1926, they had begun to rust. A brick pillar was slightly tipped. The western gate was bent.

Pat Skiles

Pat Skiles

“The ground underneath had tipped a bit, so the small gates on either end were gone,” Lynnda Shaffer, a DAR member for 34 years and the chapter’s registrar, said. “The gates were really deteriorating.”

Shaffer volunteered to lead the project and got the green light from Pat Skiles, chapter regent (president.) They talked about it one morning on NTV. That’s how Dobesh, a proud U.S. Army veteran, learned about it.

“It seemed like a good cause. I’m a veteran. I volunteered. During the Vietnam War, I served in South Korea three miles from the DMZ only because my older brother was in Vietnam, and they wouldn’t let brothers be in combat,” he said.

Kearney Cemetery gates

The cemetery gates looked like this after the old pillars and bricks had been removed and renovation was well under way.

He didn’t want to give money. He wanted to give physically. He offered the assistance of his company, Dobesh Land Leveling LLC in Grand Island, where he now lives.

Project gets underway

Shaffer plunged energetically into the project. She sought advice from Mel Sayer, a bricklayer for 56 years and a good friend. Shaffer consulted with Baye.

“Pictures from the ’20s show four brick pillars, but now there were only two. We have no idea where the other two went. We had to remove the old pillars and footing because the west pillar was leaning and we thought it might fall over one day,” Baye said.

The physical work began in early 2020, shortly before COVID intruded, but since it was an outside project, the pandemic did not slow it.

“We removed all the brick from the pillars. We saved the old brick. We have at least one small project that we are going to use some of them on,” Baye said. The city purchased 4,735 bricks for the new pillars from Kearney Crete and Block.

Kearney Cemetery gates

One of the newly refurbished gates is returned to Kearney Cemetery by Dobest Land Leveling LLC of Grand Island. Greg Dobesh donated the time and cost required to refinish the gates.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dobesh got busy, too. “I have three guys who worked with me. We took the gates down and hauled ‘em back to Grand Island. One was cracked and had to be fixed,” he said.

He used two Grand Island businesses, A&D Welding, and Borer Repair, and had them sandblasted and powder-coated. “Powder-coating is a little nicer paint job. Both those businesses had worked for me before. I knew the quality of their work was very good,” he said. “Everyone’s a little busy, but they got on it. Then I loaded the gates back into the lowboy and took ‘em back to Kearney.

He told Baye he was reluctant to hang the gates because “I don’t want to scratch them or have something happen to them.”

But Dobesh wasn’t finished. When he took the gates back, he saw that the city was taking the old bricks off the pillars because the bricks needed to be replaced. “I told Steve and Lynnda, ‘if you let me, I will bring a big excavator, dig the pillars out and haul them away. I’ll donate that as well,’” he said.

Baye said, “It saved us hours of labor, with him bringing his large equipment over to do this for us.”

Meanwhile, Baye’s son Matthew of Lincoln, who has a master’s degree in lighting and design, scouted around and found lights that match the vintage ’20s era. They were placed on both pillars at the cemetery entrance. The light that had stood at the cemetery gates was moved across the street.

Kearney Cemetery gates

Ax excavator operator put his clamshell bucket over the old pillars to break them off as they were being removed in 2020.

“Steve did a lot of work at night, on his own time,” Shaffer said. “Everything fell together. It was just marvelous.” The gates were hung last year, but the dedication has been delayed due to COVID.

DAR delighted

The DAR can’t say enough about the efforts of Baye, Dobesh, Kearney Crete and Block and everyone who helped bring the project together.

The DAR paid $43,000 for the project, including $37,000 it raised through the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live events in 2018 and 2019, and funds from donors. “But the city did all the heavy lifting,” Shaffer said.

The DAR, which currently has 52 members, was founded in Kearney in 1908 by Lottie Don Norton. She donated the plaque that was hung on the brick pillars in 1927, dedicating the gates “as a Memorial Gateway to Our Soldiers — Land — Sea — Air.”

Norton, among other accomplishments, gave land for the Kearney Public Library. “She called Andrew Carnegie herself to set up a library here,” Skiles said.

Norton also was instrumental in placing markers for the Oregon Trail across the state, assisted by the state’s 26 DAR chapters.

Skiles noted that shortly before the gates were erected 95 years ago, the U.S. had dealt with the Spanish flu pandemic. “Today we have COVID-19,” she said.

She will share some of that history at Monday’s ceremony. Mayor Stan Clouse will speak. The time capsule found during the project will be reinstalled. Its items have been digitized and archived by Laurinda Wiesse, archivist at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The Memorial Gates will never be closed. They will remain open so people can visit the cemetery whenever they choose.

Dobesh hopes he can attend Monday’s ceremony. He has much personal history here.

As an infant, he lived in a house near Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial at 412 W. 18th St. His Uncle Justus, a former mayor of Kearney, is buried in Kearney Cemetery. His aunt and uncle owned the old Davidson Jewelry downtown, and his uncle, Ron Dobesh, is a retired Kearney doctor.

Asked about the total cost of his labor, Dobesh hesitated.

“It probably would have been in the ball park of $25,000 plus, but I was willing to do all that for free. I’m sentimental. I still feel a closeness to Kearney. I got paid in satisfaction and honor.”

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Dedication Ceremony

4 p.m. Monday

The Kearney Cemetery Memorial Gates will be rededicated at 4 p.m. Monday at the entrance to the cemetery at 4400 Ave. I. The public is invited.

The Fort Kearney chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which undertook the renovation of the gates, will lead the event. City officials also will participate.

Masks and social distancing are requested. For more information, call 308-440-4980.

Memorial Gates: The beginning

Nearly a century ago, the city couldn’t afford to beautify the entrance to Kearney Cemetery, so on March 7, 1924, the Fort Kearney chapter of the DAR formed a committee to look into placing either fountains or gates there. Two months later, the committee voted to proceed with the gates.

The DAR launched an effort to raise $941.25 for the Memorial Gate Fund.

Two bridge parties in the fall of 1925 raised $60. A “benefit picture show” on Feb. 5, 1926, raised $63.12, including 60 cents that a member contributed separately. Another $735 came in from another bridge party, and $102 was raised at a Washington Tea.

By spring 1926, the chapter had raised $917.09, not quite enough, so another benefit picture show was held. It raised $26.95, bringing the grand total to $943.95.

The gates were installed on May 30, 1926, and dedicated March 21, 1927, during the DAR’s 25th state conference at the old First Presbyterian Church. The Kearney Chamber of Commerce provided 40 cars to take DAR members from the church to Kearney Cemetery, where a band played, a chaplain read a prayer and Lottie Norton, a key DAR leader, gave an oration.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News