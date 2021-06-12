Donated funds, sweat equity bring Kearney Cemetery gates back to life

KEARNEY — Greg Dobesh didn’t donate money to help restore the Memorial Gates at the entrance to Kearney Cemetery.
Instead, he volunteered his time, sweat and muscle.
Thanks to his efforts and those of many others, the Fort Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the 95-year-old gates at a ceremony 4 p.m. Monday, which also happens to be Flag Day.
“I feel so blessed that the DAR Ladies, Steve (Baye, cemetery supervisor) and the City of Kearney allowed me to do this, as well as for the veterans and all the people who are buried at the cemetery,” he said.
“This little work was my donation to the DAR and the City of Kearney. I knew in my heart I was supposed to do this,” he added.
‘Sprucing up’
The project began in 2019, shortly after Pam Artman, DAR treasurer, drove through the cemetery and realized the gates needed “a little sprucing up.” In the 93 years since the DAR had dedicated them on May 30, 1926, they had begun to rust. A brick pillar was slightly tipped. The western gate was bent.
“The ground underneath had tipped a bit, so the small gates on either end were gone,” Lynnda Shaffer, a DAR member for 34 years and the chapter’s registrar, said. “The gates were really deteriorating.”
Shaffer volunteered to lead the project and got the green light from Pat Skiles, chapter regent (president.) They talked about it one morning on NTV. That’s how Dobesh, a proud U.S. Army veteran, learned about it.
“It seemed like a good cause. I’m a veteran. I volunteered. During the Vietnam War, I served in South Korea three miles from the DMZ only because my older brother was in Vietnam, and they wouldn’t let brothers be in combat,” he said.
He didn’t want to give money. He wanted to give physically. He offered the assistance of his company, Dobesh Land Leveling LLC in Grand Island, where he now lives.
Project gets underway
Shaffer plunged energetically into the project. She sought advice from Mel Sayer, a bricklayer for 56 years and a good friend. Shaffer consulted with Baye.
“Pictures from the ’20s show four brick pillars, but now there were only two. We have no idea where the other two went. We had to remove the old pillars and footing because the west pillar was leaning and we thought it might fall over one day,” Baye said.
The physical work began in early 2020, shortly before COVID intruded, but since it was an outside project, the pandemic did not slow it.
“We removed all the brick from the pillars. We saved the old brick. We have at least one small project that we are going to use some of them on,” Baye said. The city purchased 4,735 bricks for the new pillars from Kearney Crete and Block.
Dobesh got busy, too. “I have three guys who worked with me. We took the gates down and hauled ‘em back to Grand Island. One was cracked and had to be fixed,” he said.
He used two Grand Island businesses, A&D Welding, and Borer Repair, and had them sandblasted and powder-coated. “Powder-coating is a little nicer paint job. Both those businesses had worked for me before. I knew the quality of their work was very good,” he said. “Everyone’s a little busy, but they got on it. Then I loaded the gates back into the lowboy and took ‘em back to Kearney.
He told Baye he was reluctant to hang the gates because “I don’t want to scratch them or have something happen to them.”
But Dobesh wasn’t finished. When he took the gates back, he saw that the city was taking the old bricks off the pillars because the bricks needed to be replaced. “I told Steve and Lynnda, ‘if you let me, I will bring a big excavator, dig the pillars out and haul them away. I’ll donate that as well,’” he said.
Baye said, “It saved us hours of labor, with him bringing his large equipment over to do this for us.”
Meanwhile, Baye’s son Matthew of Lincoln, who has a master’s degree in lighting and design, scouted around and found lights that match the vintage ’20s era. They were placed on both pillars at the cemetery entrance. The light that had stood at the cemetery gates was moved across the street.
“Steve did a lot of work at night, on his own time,” Shaffer said. “Everything fell together. It was just marvelous.” The gates were hung last year, but the dedication has been delayed due to COVID.
DAR delighted
The DAR can’t say enough about the efforts of Baye, Dobesh, Kearney Crete and Block and everyone who helped bring the project together.
The DAR paid $43,000 for the project, including $37,000 it raised through the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live events in 2018 and 2019, and funds from donors. “But the city did all the heavy lifting,” Shaffer said.
The DAR, which currently has 52 members, was founded in Kearney in 1908 by Lottie Don Norton. She donated the plaque that was hung on the brick pillars in 1927, dedicating the gates “as a Memorial Gateway to Our Soldiers — Land — Sea — Air.”
Norton, among other accomplishments, gave land for the Kearney Public Library. “She called Andrew Carnegie herself to set up a library here,” Skiles said.
Norton also was instrumental in placing markers for the Oregon Trail across the state, assisted by the state’s 26 DAR chapters.
Skiles noted that shortly before the gates were erected 95 years ago, the U.S. had dealt with the Spanish flu pandemic. “Today we have COVID-19,” she said.
She will share some of that history at Monday’s ceremony. Mayor Stan Clouse will speak. The time capsule found during the project will be reinstalled. Its items have been digitized and archived by Laurinda Wiesse, archivist at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Memorial Gates will never be closed. They will remain open so people can visit the cemetery whenever they choose.
Dobesh hopes he can attend Monday’s ceremony. He has much personal history here.
As an infant, he lived in a house near Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial at 412 W. 18th St. His Uncle Justus, a former mayor of Kearney, is buried in Kearney Cemetery. His aunt and uncle owned the old Davidson Jewelry downtown, and his uncle, Ron Dobesh, is a retired Kearney doctor.
Asked about the total cost of his labor, Dobesh hesitated.
“It probably would have been in the ball park of $25,000 plus, but I was willing to do all that for free. I’m sentimental. I still feel a closeness to Kearney. I got paid in satisfaction and honor.”