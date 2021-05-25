Donate to Kearney Area Animal Shelter, waive late fees at Kearney library

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library is hosting a supply drive for the Kearney Area Animal Shelter from June 1 through June 13. This event is part of the library’s summer “Tails and Tales” programming.

Library patrons are invited to donate requested supplies for the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, and drop them off at the library or use the shelter’s Amazon Wish List to ship items directly to the shelter.

Patrons participating in the supply drive may have their library late fees waived. To have late fees waived, patrons must drop off supplies at the main desk of the library or on the Buffalo County Bookmobile during the designated time period, or provide a receipt from their Amazon order placed between June 1 and June 13. Fees relating to lost or damaged items or interlibrary loan fees are not eligible to be waived. At least one item per library account must be donated to have late fees waived.

Supplies must be on the shelter’s specified list to be accepted. A paper list of requested supplies is available at the library, or on the library’s website. If ordering online from the Amazon Wish List, indicate “library program donation” on your order.

For more information, call the library at 308-233-3282 or the Kearney Area Animal Shelter at 308-237-7387.

The Kearney Public Library is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1– 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the website at kearneylib.org.