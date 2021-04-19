Donate to Goodwill, get Family Fresh coupons

KEARNEY — Family Fresh Market will hold Earth Week donation drives Friday-Sunday.
Customers who take donations of clothing, electronics or household items to the Goodwill store Friday through Sunday will receive a booklet of coupons for organic and ecofriendly products, along with a coupon for $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave.
The Goodwill store is located on the north side of West 39th Street and Fourth Avenue. It can be reached at 308-236-5488.
Family Fresh, part of Spartan Nash supermarkets, had to cancel its Earth Week event in 2020 due to COVID-19.
