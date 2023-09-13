KEARNEY — CHI Health Advanced Practice Providers are hosting a Community Food and Item Drive from now through Sept. 29.

All donations will benefit the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Food Bank and Kearney/Buffalo County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

Non-perishable food items may be dropped-off during business hours at the following CHI Health locations in Kearney:

CHI Health Clinic Kearney, Family Medicine and Priority Care, 211 W. 33rd Street

CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine (Good Samaritan), 3320 Ave A

CHI Health Clinic Specialty Care (Good Samaritan), 3219 Central Ave, Suite 200

Needed non-perishable food items include peanut butter, coffee, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, pasta, canned/dry beans, applesauce, crackers, canned chicken/tuna, juice, baby food/formula, and shelf-stable milk.

Needed children’s items include blankets, socks, winter hats, gloves, toys, stuffed animals, and gift cards to local grocery and retail stores.

The drive, in its second year, is held in conjunction with National APP Week, the fourth week in September. It highlights the unique role played by physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists, clinical nurse specialists and certified nurse-midwives in creating health communities.

APPs elevate the fields of medicine and nursing to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive high-quality, evidence-based care.