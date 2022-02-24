DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign launches in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, has kicked off the year by selecting the state of Nebraska for its 2022 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.

The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted until March 16. Visit http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/, then click on Nebraska’s state seal to download the short application.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Pete Ricketts champion my vision by jumping onboard and welcoming us into the great state of Nebraska. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that childhood obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue,” said Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 38 states plus Washington, D.C., and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family, including Nebraska. I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact these fitness centers have on students and communities.”

“Helping students develop habits of regular exercise has long-range benefits for their health,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Thanks to the DON’T QUIT! Campaign for coming to Nebraska. The schools selected to receive fitness centers will gain top-notch equipment for students to use as they establish regular exercise routines.”

The NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to all 50 states within the next few years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like the Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.