Don’t expect warning before rolling blackouts

COLUMBUS — In most cases, it’s impossible to notify electrical customers that a rolling blackout is about to occur.

That’s according to Tom Kent, president and CEO of Nebraska Public Power District.

Kent briefed Nebraska journalists via teleconference today (Tuesday) on the rolling blackouts that NPPD and regional power districts — including Dawson and Southern public power districts — have instituted to balance electrical demand with overtaxed power supplies.

The blackouts began Monday afternoon, continued earlier today and could be repeated later today as electrical demands again peak. Kent said.

He said it is difficult to notify customers a blackout is coming because they occur in rapid fashion and are meant to last just 30-60 minutes. He said blackouts are most likely in the late afternoon or early evening when Nebraskans return home and electrical usage is at its highest. Peaks also occur earlier around morning when people use appliances and other electrical devices to prepare for their day.

Asked if robots are determining where blackouts will occur, Kent said humans at NPPD’s dispatch station in Doniphan are equipped with emergency plans and decide where blackouts will occur.