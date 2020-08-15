KEARNEY — A Kearney man was jailed Friday after allegedly forcing a woman to cut his neck with a knife.
Around 7 a.m. Friday staff at CHI Health Good Samaritan reported to Kearney Police that a man had come into the emergency room with a knife wound to his neck. Kearney Police Department Lt. Jason Koetters said the investigation revealed the man had been in a physical domestic dispute with a woman Thursday night in the 2800 block of Avenue L, and it continued into Friday morning.
At one point Koetters said the woman, who was in fear for her safety, grabbed a knife. However, the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s hand and cut his neck with the knife.
Koetters said the woman then drove the man to the hospital.
The man was treated and released and later arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
Late Friday formal charges had not been filed against the man, who was housed at the Buffalo County Jail.