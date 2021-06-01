Dolly Parton's Imagination Library comes to Phelps County

HOLDREGE — Phelps County Community Foundation Executive Director Kara Faber hopes to foster a love of reading in the county’s youngest residents.
PCCF has partnered with the Dollywood Foundation to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Phelps County.
“This was all formed by Dolly Parton. Dolly Parton had this idea for this Imagination Library, and it’s all formed through her foundation. In order to become a program, it has to be done through a local nonprofit; they have to come up with the funding for it,” explained Faber.
The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted more than 140 million free books in Australia, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom and United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.7 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to five.
Faber registered her son for the program when the family lived in Grand Island. When they moved to Holdrege, Faber wanted to bring the Imagination Library to children in the area.
The foundation put together a strategic plan in January 2020 as part of a youth initiative. But then the pandemic struck and their priorities shifted.
“When COVID hit we had to kind of shift gears like everybody else did to focus more on COVID recovery and relief and helping nonprofits through it. And, of course, none of us knew how to navigate that because there is no play book for a pandemic,” Faber said.
PCCF was able to start the program in Phelps County in April, and there are already 125 children registered in the county, Faber reported. Eligible children must be ages 0 to 5 and have a zip code in Phelps County. The Dollywood Foundation estimated there are 537 kids ages 0-5 in the county eligible for the program.
“We know that getting books into the hands of kids at this age is so important because child development experts say 0-5 is a critical age range for academic development, brain development. They are learning things so rapidly. Just having books in the home and accessible all the time helps with literacy, fostering that love of learning, that love of reading that will keep them going throughout their educational careers,” Faber said.
People can register children online at phelpsfoundation.org or they can pick up registration forms at the PCCF office, the Don Sjogren Community YMCA and the Holdrege Area Public Library. PCCF also has worked to distribute information about the program to day cares, schools, preschools, businesses and other community partners. People interested in learning more about registering their children in the Imagination Library may contact program assistant Coral Weeder at cweeder@phelpsfoundation.org or by calling the PCCF office at 308-995-6847.
It can take up to 10 weeks for kids to receive their first book, and they will receive a book each month until they age out of the program. If there are multiple children registered at one address, the children may receive their books on different days due to the way the book mailing process is completed.
The Imagination Library will participate in PCCF’s give2Grow, and people can make contributions to the program.
PCCF is planning other ways to help the youngest generations in Phelps County, and the Imagination Library is just the first step in helping young children, Faber said
“We thought what a great way to invest in our littlest residents of Phelps County,” she added.