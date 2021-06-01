Dolly Parton's Imagination Library comes to Phelps County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PCCF was able to start the program in Phelps County in April, and there are already 125 children registered in the county, Faber reported. Eligible children must be ages 0 to 5 and have a zip code in Phelps County. The Dollywood Foundation estimated there are 537 kids ages 0-5 in the county eligible for the program.

“We know that getting books into the hands of kids at this age is so important because child development experts say 0-5 is a critical age range for academic development, brain development. They are learning things so rapidly. Just having books in the home and accessible all the time helps with literacy, fostering that love of learning, that love of reading that will keep them going throughout their educational careers,” Faber said.

People can register children online at phelpsfoundation.org or they can pick up registration forms at the PCCF office, the Don Sjogren Community YMCA and the Holdrege Area Public Library. PCCF also has worked to distribute information about the program to day cares, schools, preschools, businesses and other community partners. People interested in learning more about registering their children in the Imagination Library may contact program assistant Coral Weeder at cweeder@phelpsfoundation.org or by calling the PCCF office at 308-995-6847.