KEARNEY — There was a lot of hugging, petting and loving going on Tuesday morning at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds as handlers and their dogs prepared to enter the showing.

It was time for the 4-H dog show, the traditional lead-off event for the county fair.

For 10-year-old Holly Kelliher of Kearney, just competing with her dog, Tansy, was enough of a challenge.

“It’s really fun just trying,” Kelliher said. “On the agility course she’s pretty good. I want to make her think we’re playing.”

While large animal exhibitors were spreading wood chips, hanging club banners and making other preparations in the livestock stalls Tuesday morning, competitors in the 4-H dog show already had a whiff of competition.

The dogs and their handlers did their best, racing through the agility course as quickly and accurately as they could. Things just didn’t turn out as planned for some teams, though.

For some pups, the pep was gone from tired old legs. For others, the pressure of performing in front of strangers was too much. Late in the competition, the agility course closed temporarily after one of the dogs did his business inside one of the tubes.

Yet the course wasn’t a problem for many of the handlers and their pets. They raced through the course, ignoring all the unusual scents and other distractions. Much to the relief of 4-Hers, their animals sat, stayed, heeled and obeyed all other commands.

The dog show attracted a number of outside competitors. The Jaime and Junior Homolka family originally was from Shelton but now has a Lincoln address. That didn’t stop the family from entering the dog show. Members of the Weekly family from St. Cloud, Minnesota, also were competing. They were staying with their grandparents in Shelton.

Ray Winchester, 14, of Gibbon, wasn’t certain how his smooth collie, Libby, would perform in the show ring.

“It’s her first time at a dog show, so we’ll see,” he said.

Ray’s fair experience will extend beyond the dog show. He also will compete in the poultry show, and he’s baked a sweet cherry pie for the discovering pies contest.

Four-H exhibitors can count on staying busy during the fair, but if they’re caught up with their chores and have a bit of free time, there are plenty of diversions.

Wednesday features the third annual Girls Night Out. Thursday is Special Needs Day from 2-4 p.m. On Friday, Jo Dee Messina performs with the Dryes. Draft horses will compete on Saturday, and Jon Pardi performs with Ben Burgess. On Sunday it’s every driver for themselves during the 5 p.m. Andersen Wrecking Demo Derby. Monday is the 4-H sale auction.

For anyone who can’t get enough carnival rides, there’s the $70 Wild Rider ticket for all you can ride all week long.