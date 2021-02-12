Dog euthanized following infant’s death

KEARNEY — Investigators are linking the death of an infant girl who died at home earlier this week to a dog that lived with the family, according to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

A press release today (Friday) from County Attorney Shawn Eatherton said the autopsy performed on the infant determined the child died from “blunt force and cranial trauma caused by an American Bulldog that resided with the family.”

The dog was euthanized on Wednesday and had no prior known aggressive behavior. The death of the infant has been ruled as accidental, Eatherton said.

CHI Health Good Samaritan’s ambulance was summoned to the 500 block of West 14th Street in Kearney around 3 a.m. Wednesday for an infant that was not breathing. KPD officers then found the deceased 1-year-old girl.

The investigation was conducted by the Kearney Police Department and county attorney’s office.