Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale to benefit Royal Family Kids

KEARNEY — The annual Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave., across Sixth Avenue from the Kearney Family YMCA.

In addition to garage sale item donations from its members, Dobytown Kiwanis is taking sale donation items from community members who wish to help with the fundraising effort.

One of Dobytown’s 2021 goals is to use funds earned during the garage sale to support Royal Family Kids Camp. For several years a number of Dobytown club members have been weeklong volunteers at the camp held each spring. Royal Family Kids Camp has been a part of the program series for many years.

Royal Family Kids is an international organization focused on transforming communities by interrupting cycles of neglect, abuse and abandonment of children in the foster care system.

“We fulfill this mission through two main programs, our weeklong summer camp and our year-round mentoring program,” said Nathan and Melissa Elstermeier, directors of Royal Family Kids in Kearney and North Platte.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}