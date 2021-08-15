Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale to benefit Royal Family Kids

KEARNEY — The annual Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave., across Sixth Avenue from the Kearney Family YMCA.
In addition to garage sale item donations from its members, Dobytown Kiwanis is taking sale donation items from community members who wish to help with the fundraising effort.
One of Dobytown’s 2021 goals is to use funds earned during the garage sale to support Royal Family Kids Camp. For several years a number of Dobytown club members have been weeklong volunteers at the camp held each spring. Royal Family Kids Camp has been a part of the program series for many years.
Royal Family Kids is an international organization focused on transforming communities by interrupting cycles of neglect, abuse and abandonment of children in the foster care system.
“We fulfill this mission through two main programs, our weeklong summer camp and our year-round mentoring program,” said Nathan and Melissa Elstermeier, directors of Royal Family Kids in Kearney and North Platte.
“Our local Kearney Royal Family Kids Chapter invites approximately 100 kids each summer to spend a life-changing week at camp. We then continue to build on these relationships made at camp through a monthly mentoring program,” the Elstermeiers said.
The camps and mentoring are offered at no cost to the families because volunteers and private donors run the program and fund it.
Kearney’s Dobytown Kiwanis is a part of Kiwanis International which is a global community working to help children. Internationally Kiwanis has more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis in 80 countries and geographic areas.
Kearney is served by three adult Kiwanis clubs and a club at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a local Key Club with members from Kearney High and Kearney Catholic High School.
For information about donating items for the garage sale call John Stritt at 308-440-8698, Don Erickson at 308-440-2207 or Arlyn Hinrichs at 308-440-9714.
For additional information about the garage sale, including a listing of sale items, go to sites.google.com/view/dobytowngaragesale21/