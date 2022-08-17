Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale benefits Y program

KEARNEY — Dobytown Kiwanis will hold a garage sale 4-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 4511 Sixth Ave.

Proceeds will benefit the adaptive program at the Kearney Family YMCA. That program, for children with physical and mental disabilities, offers classes in sports, music, dance and much more.

The public is invited to drop off donations 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday or 9-11 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call John Stritt at 308-440-8698, Don Erickson at 308-440-2207 or Arlyn Hinrichs at 308-440-9714. For a listing of sale items, go to bit.ly/3A1sQqZ.