 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dobytown Kiwanis garage sale benefits Y program

  • 0

KEARNEY — Dobytown Kiwanis will hold a garage sale 4-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 4511 Sixth Ave.

Proceeds will benefit the adaptive program at the Kearney Family YMCA. That program, for children with physical and mental disabilities, offers classes in sports, music, dance and much more.

The public is invited to drop off donations 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday or 9-11 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call John Stritt at 308-440-8698, Don Erickson at 308-440-2207 or Arlyn Hinrichs at 308-440-9714. For a listing of sale items, go to bit.ly/3A1sQqZ

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms in Paris rip roofs from buildings, flood metro buildings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News