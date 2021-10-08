 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DJ Hardwick, Holly Rockenbach crowned UNK homecoming royalty
0 Comments
top story

DJ Hardwick, Holly Rockenbach crowned UNK homecoming royalty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UNK Homecoming royalty

Holly Rockenbach of York and DJ Hardwick of Benkelman were crowned UNK homecoming queen and king during a ceremony Thursday evening.

 UNK Communications

KEARNEY – DJ Hardwick of Benkelman and Holly Rockenbach of York are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen.

They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony in the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hardwick and Rockenbach will be recognized during the homecoming parade scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney and the UNK football game set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Cope Stadium.

A senior general studies major, Hardwick serves as the student coordinator in UNK’s Office of Student and Family Transitions. He’s also chief justice for Student Court, a student ambassador for the College of Business and Technology, student representative for the First-Generation Leadership Board and resident assistant in Randall Hall. Hardwick was a New Student Enrollment leader last summer and he was recognized as the Student Employee Rookie of the Year. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in higher education student affairs at UNK. His parents are Don and Donna Hardwick.

Rockenbach is a senior majoring in communication disorders with a special education minor. She has held various leadership positions within the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and is the current president of the Kearney Student Speech Language Hearing Association. Rockenbach served as a New Student Enrollment leader the past two summers and as a resident assistant for Mantor/Randall halls the last three years. She is a member of the UNK Honors Program, Loper Programming and Activities Council, Catholic Newman Center and Mortar Board and Order of Omega honor societies. She’s also a researcher in the Undergraduate Research Fellows program and an employee at the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center. Rockenbach has given campus tours and she volunteers with many organizations, including Special Musicians and TOPSoccer. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. Her parents are Paul and Susan Rockenbach.

UNK’s other homecoming royalty finalists were Grace Koubek of Maywood, Jazmin Matias-Trejo of Wood River, Emily Saadi of Kearney, Nate Grimm of Fremont, Kobe Lo of Lexington and Landon Seibert of Kearney.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus
Local News

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus

  • Updated

Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News