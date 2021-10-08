DJ Hardwick, Holly Rockenbach crowned UNK homecoming royalty

KEARNEY – DJ Hardwick of Benkelman and Holly Rockenbach of York are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen.

They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony in the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.

Hardwick and Rockenbach will be recognized during the homecoming parade scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney and the UNK football game set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Cope Stadium.

A senior general studies major, Hardwick serves as the student coordinator in UNK’s Office of Student and Family Transitions. He’s also chief justice for Student Court, a student ambassador for the College of Business and Technology, student representative for the First-Generation Leadership Board and resident assistant in Randall Hall. Hardwick was a New Student Enrollment leader last summer and he was recognized as the Student Employee Rookie of the Year. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in higher education student affairs at UNK. His parents are Don and Donna Hardwick.