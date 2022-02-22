Divas at Kearney Floral living up to a big legacy

KEARNEY — It’s a happy Thursday morning at the floral shop.

Stacy Schulte, Megan Axmann and Chelsie Bebensee — the new owners of Divas at Kearney Floral — are smiling and laughing as they recall that day in 2012 when they learned their employer, Bob’s Superstore, was closing and the trio of floral designers were losing their jobs.

At the time it was stunning news, but the trio remembers those days with happiness. They had lost their employment, but customers were encouraging them to hang in there and think about starting their own business.

Schulte, Axmann and Bebensee took the encouragement seriously.

Sixty days later, Divas Floral Shop and Boutique opened at 2223 First Ave.

In less than two months the women had secured a storefront, fixtures and flowers. Among the three of them, they possessed nearly 40 years experience as floral designers. Each individual brought strengths to the partnership.

“Without the Kearney community we wouldn’t be here,” Bebensee said.

“And we did it all for under $20,000,” Axmann said. “A good layer of paint will go a long ways.”

Today, 10 years since they launched Divas, Bebensee, Schulte and Axmann are tackling the next big challenge. They’re the new owners of Kearney Floral, a business that’s been a part of Kearney since 1907. The Erickson family took over the business in 2024 and operated it until 1990 when Todd and Lois Thalken took over.

In 2003 the Thalkens remodeled the building, removed the greenhouse and expanded floor space to more than 7,000 square feet.

The three partners officially took over ownership of Kearney Floral on Jan. 1. They say their business now is the largest floral shop between Lincoln and Denver.

Their focus initially has been making the merger successful. It’s important that they satisfy their new customers from Kearney Floral and those they carried over from Divas.

“We want to make sure we take are of Kearney Floral’s customers,” Schulte said.

“There’s a legacy to carry on,” Bebensee said.

Future plans will likely revolve around events and public relations. They said there is space under their roof for receptions and meetings. The greenhouse has space for yoga classes and receptions.

Bebensee said they’ll be looking for ways to get acquainted and form friendships with more people around Kearney.

Managing the larger business has meant managing more employees.

At Divas, the women were the only full-time employees. There were 4-5 part-time designers.

At Divas at Kearney Floral, there are two fill-time designers, seven to eight part-time employees, and the three owners.

At both businesses, the women said they frequently asked their family members to help.

They say they believe it’s important to be willing to do anything the employees are expected to do.

All three owners still enjoy delivering flowers, especially when they can surprise women with large, beautiful bouquets.

“I like delivering them to large offices,” Bebensee said. She enjoys seeing the expressions on peoples’ faces when they see who receives the flowers.

Bebensee, Schulte and Axmann said it’s an exciting time to be in business in downtown Kearney.

Many buildings are being remodeled, and the downtown area possesses its own special appeal.

She said a friendly competition existed between Kearney Floral and Divas. If either ran out of flowers or supplies the other helped out.

“Even before Todd and Lois retired we had good relations with them,” Bebensee said.

The three women said hope they can complement the tradition that was such a large part of Kearney Floral by amplifying the excitement and special feelings that flowers inspire.

“We do some sympathy work,” Schulte said. “We cry with families when they lose a loved one and laugh with them at the funny memories.”

“We want to inspire others to love flowers as much as we do,” Bebensee said.