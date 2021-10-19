Dispose safely of unused prescriptions Saturday at Good Sam

KEARNEY— Saturday Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office, in partnership with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), is hosting a prescription takeback event.
Bring your medications for disposal to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital at the north parking lot “M”. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The event is put on in partnership with the Kearney Police Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney/Holdrege Elks Lodge #984, and Positive Pressure, Coalition of Buffalo County Community Partners.
Take them back
More than 200 Nebraskans died of drug overdoses in 2020, an increase of nearly 43% from the previous year, according to a new federal report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“What people fail to realize, or may not even know, is that a majority of abused prescription medications are obtained from family and friends. In far too many cases, someone looking for prescription drugs to abuse or sell will get them from the home of a relative or friend who might never miss them. That’s just one of the reasons it’s so important to dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications,” said Nicki Bohl, Director of Pharmacy Good Samaritan Hospital.