Dispose safely of unused prescriptions Saturday at Good Sam

Take them back

More than 200 Nebraskans died of drug overdoses in 2020, an increase of nearly 43% from the previous year, according to a new federal report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“What people fail to realize, or may not even know, is that a majority of abused prescription medications are obtained from family and friends. In far too many cases, someone looking for prescription drugs to abuse or sell will get them from the home of a relative or friend who might never miss them. That’s just one of the reasons it’s so important to dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications,” said Nicki Bohl, Director of Pharmacy Good Samaritan Hospital.