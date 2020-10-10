'Disease with no cure': classic car collector gets roaring 86th birthday surprise

A drive-by meeting

Nearly 65 years ago, Ruby, then a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was reading on the porch and “watching the boys drive by” when a blue Studebaker went by. A few days later, it went by again. It was Kermit, driving with a friend. His friend was curious. He asked Kermit, “How come you keep going down that street?” When Kermit explained, the friend dared him to stop to talk to the girl, Kermit took the challenge. The rest is history. They were married on June 9, 1957. They have three grown children and six grandchildren.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kermit taught vocational agriculture in Gibbon for two years while farming on weekends. He then taught a shop welding class and worked on experimental farm machinery in Lincoln.

Next, for 32 years, he managed farms for a bank in Lincoln while living in Holdrege. He spent weekends farming on his property west of Wilcox.

A classic car collector

When Kermit retired at age 62, he turned his attention to old cars, car clubs and antique car tours all over the U.S. He currently has about 50 old cars.