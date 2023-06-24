KEARNEY — Fifty years ago, in late June 1973, the city of Kearney celebrated its 100th birthday.

As part of that week-long event, the Daughters of the American Revolution buried a time capsule under a granite marker at Centennial Park at 711 W. 11th St.

Now, 50 years later, in honor of the city’s sesquicentennial, that time capsule will be lifted from its resting place at Centennial Park at 4 p.m. Friday.

It will be carried across West 11th Street to the Trails & Rails Museum’s Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St. With the public and guests looking on, the box will be opened.

The event is being held by the Buffalo County Historical Society and the Ft. Kearney DAR, which was responsible for creating, filling and burying the time capsule on June 30, 1973, under a granite stone below the historical marker at Centennial Park.

It included a program of centennial activities, an edition of the Kearney Hub, pictures and a history of Kearney churches, civic groups and a few souvenirs. The public could add business and personal letters for $1 each.

The capsule and stone marker placed over it were donated by Worley Monuments.

Next week, because of the labor required to unearth it, the time capsule will be dug up Thursday and ceremoniously lifted from the ground at 4 p.m. Friday.

Its contents will be lifted out and displayed. New items will be placed inside it by Mayor Stan Clouse, the Buffalo County Historical Society, ABC Gift & Drug, Hawthorne Jewelry, Divas at Kearney Floral, Worley Monuments, Dobberstein Roofing and the Kearney Visitors Bureau, according to Broc Anderson, community engagement director at the Trails & Rails Museum.

Pam Artman of the DAR said this week she isn’t sure what each group will put in, but she believes the DAR, a philanthropic organization, led the time capsule effort 50 years ago. A city centennial committee was also involved.

“We’re not sure of the size of the capsule, so space for new material is limited,” Artman said.

The DAR will provide popcorn and lemonade at the event, which runs 4-6 p.m.

Before the time capsule is re-buried in Centennial Park, all the items inside it will be digitized and archived by Laurinda Weisse, an archivist at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She will place all the items on the UNK archival server so the public can access them. No date has been set for completion of the project.

For more information, visit bchs.org or call Trails & Rails at 308-234-3041.