KEARNEY – The Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and author of a historical novel based on the life of St. Patrick, will host a retreat for Celtic spirituality this weekend.

The retreat, with Celtic prayer, praise, poetry and music, will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 W. 24th St. It will focus on the development of Patrick's spirituality as interpreted in “I, Patrick, a Sinner,” Swinnea’s 300-page novel that she published in 1999.

More than 25 years ago, Swinnea and her family performed at the North Texas Irish Festival. She told a tale about St. Patrick driving snakes out of Ireland, “but snakes have never been indigenous to Ireland, and I wasn’t even sure if St. Patrick was a real person. I just knew if I was telling stories at an Irish festival, I should know something about Patrick,” she said.

During four years of research, she learned that Patricius Magonus Sucaatus was born a British noble in 390 A.D. He was captured by pirates at the age of 15 and forced into slavery. Starved, humiliated, naked and beaten, he escaped six years later, but the aristocratic lifestyle at home was crumbling, so he returned to Ireland, where he faced betrayal and death threats. Through God, St. Patrick triumphed. He is regarded as the founder of Christianity in Ireland.

Swinnea researched the history and culture of ancient Ireland, ancient Britannia and ancient Rome; the development of the Christian church and practice in the first five centuries; the development of Irish monastic communities; and the many legends that grew about St. Patrick.

She also took a pilgrimage to England, Ireland and Wales and followed in his footsteps.

The retreat will also look at the writings of John O’Donohue, an Irishman whose books reveal the uniqueness of the Celtic spiritual experience.

The fee for the event is $35, which includes Saturday's lunch. For more information or to register, call 918-766-4441. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.