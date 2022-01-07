Discover ice fishing clinics planned at Yanney, Fort Kearny, Lincoln

KEARNEY — Novices can learn the basics of ice fishing at three free family ice fishing clinics in January 2022.

The Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host a classroom clinic at Yanney Heritage Park’s Environmental Resource Center in Kearney from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 15. This clinic will feature several of Nebraska’s top “Icers.”

Pre-registration is requested because seating is limited. All those pre-registered will be included in several drawings for ice fishing products provided by the NEFGA Ice Fishing Forum, including a StrikeMaster Lithium24V auger with two 24-volt, 4-amp hour lithium-ION batteries.

Participants can leave their name and those who will be attending with them at: Harold@nefga.org. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Jan 14.

Two on-ice clinics will be provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission:

— Fort Kearny SRA Lake 6, 8-noon Jan. 16.

— Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29.

Limited loaner equipment will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bait and instruction will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

A park entry permit is required at Fort Kearny. A fishing permit is required for age 16 and older. All fishing regulations apply.