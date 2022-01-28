Director of the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery to give historical presentations at the Cozad library

COZAD — Peter Osborne, director of the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery, will give three historical presentations at the Wilson Public Library in 2022.

All lectures will take place the first Thursday of the month beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the conference room. The first presentation will be the controversial story behind the murder of Alfred Pearson that shook the Cozad family and Cozad City to its core.

Osborne’s presentation will explore the life changing event that occurred on Oct. 14, 1882, when John Cozad shot Pearson, a deputy sheriff and rancher.

Cozad vanished immediately and Robert and Theresa Cozad remained to sell off the remaining land and buildings that they owned.

They, too, then disappeared in 1884, and the family regrouped in New York City.

Osborne said he intends to tell the story fairly and with context.

On March 3, he will present “Silent Cities,” a discussion of the history of cemeteries, graveyards and churchyards in America.