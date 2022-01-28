 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Director of the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery to give historical presentations at the Cozad library
Director of the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery to give historical presentations at the Cozad library

COZAD — Peter Osborne, director of the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery, will give three historical presentations at the Wilson Public Library in 2022.

All lectures will take place the first Thursday of the month beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the conference room. The first presentation will be the controversial story behind the murder of Alfred Pearson that shook the Cozad family and Cozad City to its core.

Osborne’s presentation will explore the life changing event that occurred on Oct. 14, 1882, when John Cozad shot Pearson, a deputy sheriff and rancher.

Cozad vanished immediately and Robert and Theresa Cozad remained to sell off the remaining land and buildings that they owned.

They, too, then disappeared in 1884, and the family regrouped in New York City.

Osborne said he intends to tell the story fairly and with context.

On March 3, he will present “Silent Cities,” a discussion of the history of cemeteries, graveyards and churchyards in America.

Osborne’s April 7 presentation concludes the series with “An Evening with the Journal of Lewis & Clark,” which explores the epic journey that changed the destiny of America forever through the eyes of the two explorers.

This event is free and open to the public. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian in Cozad.

