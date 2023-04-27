KEARNEY — HelpCare Clinic, which provides medical care for underserved people in Buffalo and Kearney counties, will celebrate its eighth anniversary in May. It sees an average of 1,000 patients each year, according to Lisa Guthrie, its executive director.

The clinic will hold a Dine to Donate event 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub at 813 Third Ave.

Ten percent of all sales will be donated to the HelpCare Clinic.

The clinic opened in May 2015 and is located at 3015 A Avenue. It has three paid staff members and offers treatment in family medicine, chronic disease management and behavioral health.

Each month, 15 medical providers and 10 licensed medical professionals volunteer there.

The clinic was founded after a group of doctors approached Buffalo County Community Partners expressing a need for a medical clinic that could serve underinsured people.

Estimates are that 12.5% of Buffalo County residents and 11% of Kearney County residents are underinsured and may skip medical care because of the cost. That often leads to serious health consequences.

It is funded by donations, the United Way of the Kearney Area and the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live campaign. It is also the benefactor of the annual Holiday Home Tour held every December.

Patients are seen by appointment only. For more information, contact Guthrie at director@helpcareclinic.com or call 308-251-5364.