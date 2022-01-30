Dig into rituals of the dead with UNK History professor Carol Lilly

KEARNEY — When it comes to death rituals, Carol Lilly understands the need for them, but questions the way we do them in this country.

“Death rituals help us overcome our grief, to remember the dead and to think what it is that we loved about them,” she said. “And it helps us to hold that memory and then move forward. To be honest, I would say that Americans have poorly developed death rituals. I think we do a terrible job of dealing with death.”

Lilly notes that for the last century, the funeral industry began “sanitizing” death and keeping it away from people.

“People used to wash and prepare the dead for burial in their homes and then also have funerals in their homes,” she said. “That is still done in a lot of the world; it’s not generally an unsanitary practice. But now in this country the bodies are swept away the minute people die, in part because most people even die in hospitals. But even if your loved one wants to die at home, the bodies are out of there instantly. And you hardly ever see them again.”

So many of our culture’s death practices revolve around a sense of denial.