Dig into rituals of the dead with UNK History professor Carol Lilly

KEARNEY — When it comes to death rituals, Carol Lilly understands the need for them, but questions the way we do them in this country.
“Death rituals help us overcome our grief, to remember the dead and to think what it is that we loved about them,” she said. “And it helps us to hold that memory and then move forward. To be honest, I would say that Americans have poorly developed death rituals. I think we do a terrible job of dealing with death.”
Lilly notes that for the last century, the funeral industry began “sanitizing” death and keeping it away from people.
“People used to wash and prepare the dead for burial in their homes and then also have funerals in their homes,” she said. “That is still done in a lot of the world; it’s not generally an unsanitary practice. But now in this country the bodies are swept away the minute people die, in part because most people even die in hospitals. But even if your loved one wants to die at home, the bodies are out of there instantly. And you hardly ever see them again.”
So many of our culture’s death practices revolve around a sense of denial.
“They pump them full of chemicals, with embalming fluid, to try and make them look like they are not dead — which they are,” Lilly said. “They’re dead! And survivors have very little contact with the bodies again except when they are seen with lots of makeup at the funeral.”
One thing Lilly acknowledges: Gathering of loved ones helps share the grief of the loss.
“In most countries, it’s a community event to gather for a funeral,” she said. “You should have people around you who know you and love you — and who loved the person who died — so you can share your sadness.”
Lilly, a professor in the History Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will talk about these rituals in a more global context when she gives a lecture as part of the Kearney Public Library’s Brown Bag series. Admission to her talk, “Death and Cemeteries,” at noon Wednesday at the library is free. The Brown Bag series is presented as a partnership between Kearney Public Library and the UNK History Department.
Most of Lilly’s 30-year career in history has focused on researching Yugoslavia. She studied cemeteries in socialist Yugoslavia as sites of ethnic identity and ethnic conflict. She currently teaches a class on death and cemetery culture at UNK.
“If you know anything about Yugoslavia, you know that the country included multiple nations and they all had their own religions,” she said.
Lilly looked to the cemeteries in the mostly Slavic country as a representation of how the different populations integrate and considers how differing political systems influence burial culture. She sees many differences but also some similarities to the death rituals in this country.
“Cemeteries and gravestones in the U.S. are becoming increasingly personalized,” she said. “They are far more personalized now than they used to be. You are starting to see people putting photographs on gravestones along with personal messages on them. That helps you find out more and more about the identity and personality of the person who is buried there, which makes them a lot more interesting.”
Lilly, 62, first connected with death at her grandmother’s funeral.
“I was about 20,” she said. “It was the first time I had been to an actual funeral. We went to the funeral and there was a very short service and I was sort of waiting for the moment I had seen in so many movies and novels where they would lower the coffin into the ground and then you would throw a handful of dirt onto it and these emotions would wave over you — and you get a sense of closure, right?”
That didn’t happen.
“They left the coffin above the ground and then we all left,” Lilly said. “I thought, wait a minute. When are they going to bury her? We walked away and she’s just sitting there above ground because they don’t think we can handle the fact that she’s actually dead? I found it totally bizarre and creepy.”
Lilly recently lost three close members of her family and had to deal with these rituals.
“We have a lot of rules in this country about what you can do with dead bodies,” she said. “My mom insisted on keeping my dad at home for 24 hours after he died. And then we also kept my mom at home for 24 hours after she died. It was a big deal. It was not easy to do. We had to get special permission from the coroner. This should not be so difficult.”
All of these rules, customs and rituals often disguise the true situation of death, Lilly believes.
“I feel like we are so afraid of dealing with death, or we’ve been told that we should be, that we don’t want to have anything to do with it,” she said. “We pretend that it’s not going to happen to us. But there is a strong movement in a completely different direction. There’s a fabulous woman named Caitlin Doughty who started something called the Death Positive Movement. She works with green burials and home funerals, trying to make the process of the funerals and the death rituals more communal and more natural.”